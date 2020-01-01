Mamelodi Sundowns vs Barcelona match brought the best out of me - Mabunda

The Bafana Bafana star relives the moments he cherishes most in his football journey including coming up against the Spanish giants

midfielder Tiyani Mabunda says they "really needed this rest" from competitive football as he took time to reflect on his most cherished career moments, with his mind also set on "restarting the engine" if the season resumes.

Recent years have seen a busy time for Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and the Caf , where they have established rivalries in North Africa.

The Brazilians also hosted European giants in a Mandela Centenary Cup in May 2018 and all these matches remain etched in Mabunda's mind as special memories.

The 32-year-old lasted until deep into injury time in the 3-1 defeat to Barca at FNB Stadium, a match he says brought the best out of him, together with battles against North African sides.

"I have played against some of the biggest teams in the world and on the continent and that’s really a great feeling to have gone up against Barcelona, , , – those are the games you cherish because they bring the best out of you because you dig deep and exhaust all the efforts that you have,” Mabunda told the Sundowns website.

“I have something to be proud of. I have special moments against each of those teams. We’ve also built such a great relationship with Wydad and their fans.

"Playing in at the Fifa Club World Cup was a great blessing for me. It’s something to cherish and something I will never forget.”

Shifting attention to the domestic front, Mabunda's is now focused on the possible return of football which has been suspended due to the coronavirus.

The current halt has come as a refreshing period for Sundowns who had not enjoyed an off-season break or rested for at least a month since 2015, while participating in the Caf Champions League.

“We have been through a difficult time with the pandemic and the lockdown, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. We look forward to returning to the field of play because that is who we are and what we stand for. We want to continue where we left off, but we really needed this rest,” said Mabunda.

“So I am looking forward to restarting the engine and playing high-intensity football. We are geared up to retain our title. I believe the boys are ready and want to also celebrate the club turning 50 years.”

Sundowns are on course for a third successive league title as they trail log-leaders by four points although they have played a game less.

They are also gunning for the Nedbank Cup and have to worry about in the semi-finals.