Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The 2021/22 PSL season kicks off on Friday with a high-profile fixture between teams that finished strongly last season

Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns clash against AmaZulu in a season opener at Loftus Versfeld.

It is a big battle between last season's top two, as Usuthu were the Brazilians' closest challengers during the campaign.

The match will surely indicate what the two teams have to offer this season, and it will mark the beginning of the second season of Masandawana under the coaching combination of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela.

The trio has tried to build their own team by getting rid of veterans like Anthony Laffor, Wayne Arendse, Tebogo Langerman and Tiyani Mabunda, while, AmaZulu boss Benni McCarthy will set about testing a squad he crafted himself after inheriting Ayanda Dlamini’s team last season.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Date Friday, August 20 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202