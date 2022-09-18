Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians are at home again and for a second successive week, they host a team from KwaZulu-Natal

Mamelodi Sundowns would be keen to seal three consecutive Premier Soccer League wins for the first time this season when they welcome AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Unusual for Masandawana after eight league games, they have never completed three straight victories this term.

If they claim victory, it is also a chance to go five points clear at the top of the table should fourth-placed Richards Bay fail to beat TS Galaxy in the evening.

Even if Richards Bay win, Sundowns would still extend their lead from two to three points with a victory.

But they face wounded Usuthu who have failed to win their last three games following a positive start to the season.

AmaZulu are sixth on the table but could end up in second position if they stun the Brazilians in Tshwane.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Date Sunday, September 18 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Sundowns will be missing the services of defender Aubrey Modiba who is suspended.

This is the last match for the left-back to serve his suspension after being red-carded against Chippa United and he was not part of the match against Golden Arrows last weekend.

Masandawana have a number of injuries in their camp although that has not been showing much due to the depth they have.

That even saw central midfielder Mothobi Mvala playing as a centre-back in the last two games due to injuries to Mosa Lebusa, Rivaldo Coetzee and Brian Onyango.

Gaston Sirino is sure not to play as he is recovering, while Lebohang Maboe, Haashim Domingo and Nasir Abubeker are doubtful.

Backpagepix

AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter is facing a crisis upfront and could be without two of his leading strikers.

Malawi forward Frank Mhangho has been in a fitness race and his availability is uncertain.

Usuthu are sure to be without another striker Augustine Kwem who was shown a red card in their last match against Chippa United.

Match Preview

AmaZulu have been struggling of late and face a Sundowns side that appeared to have picked up their groove.

But Usuthu arrive at Loftus Versfeld inspired by the fact that Sundowns are not invincible at home where they lost to TS Galaxy earlier on in the season.

The Brazilians also suffered another loss to SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby.

Also what could work as an inspiration for AmaZulu is that they beat Sundowns 1-0 the last time the two teams met in December 2021.

Sundowns had edged Usuthu 1-0 in the reverse fixture four months earlier.