Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The defending PSL champions return to action against a tricky Usuthu at Loftus Versfeld

would be keen to reclaim Premier Soccer League ( ) top spot when they host on Sunday.

Victory for the third-placed Brazilians will see them return to the summit of the table and dislodge Swallows FC, given that FC do not win big away at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on the same afternoon.

Also going ahead of second-placed would be a huge priority for Downs.

More teams

With the fourth round of league matches being played this weekend, Sundowns are so far one of the six teams that are yet to taste defeat this season.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

But 10th-placed AmaZulu stand in their way, seeking to upset the defending champions in Tshwane.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu Date Sunday, November 22 Time 15:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Downs have been sweating over the fitness of central midfielder Andile Jali, who pulled his hamstring in their last league match, a 2-0 win over on November 4.

Jali lasted 86 minutes in that game he emerged as Man of the Match and the hamstring strain saw him withdrawing from Bafana Bafana's qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe.

Sundowns have also been fretting for the availability of forward Kermit Erasmus who came back from international duty with an ankle injury.

But Saturday’s training images revealed Erasmus taking part in the team’s last workout before Sunday’s match.

The attacker has one league goal to his name so far in two matches.





Veteran midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala’s Usuthu debut has been delayed after he suffered thigh strain in training.

The 36-year-old’s injury comes as no surprise as he has spent more than a year without being involved in competitive action.

AmaZulu will also continue without striker Bongi Ntuli who was instrumental in saving them from relegation with 13 league goals last season.

Ntuli sustained a fifth metatarsal fracture during pre-season and is yet to feature for Usuthu this season.

Midfielder Siphesihle Maduna is also out with the same sort of injury as Ntuli’s.

Match Preview

Mamelodi Sundowns go into this match priding themselves of maintaining cleans sheets in five consecutive league matches.

That run stretch to last season and they last shipped in a goal in the PSL bio-bubble when they were stunned 1-0 by Baroka FC in August.

Going for five straight games games without conceding could be testimony of a steely defence and AmaZulu attackers might have some extra work to do to breach the Downs rearguard, which has stood tall in their two wins and a draw this term.

Article continues below

But having drawn 0-0 against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at home in their second league match of the season might offer some hope to AmaZulu that they might not return to Durban empty handed.

Usuthu appear to have capabilities of upsetting Downs after they frustrated Orlando Pirates to a 1-1 draw in their opening match of the campaign.

AmaZulu, who have one defeat so far this season, also arrive in Pretoria inspired after beating Black 2-0 in their last match.