Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Mosimane will be keen to mastermind another victory over Usuthu, who are seeking revenge against Masandawana

are set to welcome FC in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tshwane giants are in high spirits after advancing to the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final following a win over Lamontville in a semi-final match on Saturday.

However, Sundowns are winless in their last three league matches and coach Pitso Mosimane will be keen to ensure that his side returns to winning ways against wounded AmaZulu.

AmaZulu saw their three-match winning run in the league come to an end when they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to earlier this month.

Jozef Vukusic's men will be looking to avenge the embarrassing 5-0 defeat they suffered at the hands of Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout Round of 16 over a month ago.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs AmaZulu FC Date Tuesday, November 26 Time 19:30 CAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS7





Sundowns will be without Gaston Sirino, who was sent off during the recent win over Arrows, while Hlompho Kekana and Denis Onyango picked up injuries in the match.

Mosimane will be hoping that Andile Jali continues his good form having been rewarded with the man of the match award after playing a key role in helping Masandawana overcome Arrows.

The defending league champions are currently placed second on the standings and a victory over Usuthu will see them cut leaders ' lead to seven points.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu have not reported any injuries ahead of their clash with the Brazilians.

Vukusic will once again pin Usuthu's hopes of securing a win on former Sundowns striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, with the league's joint top scorer having netted seven goals in the competition.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants are currently placed 15th on the league standings and a win over Masandawana will take them out of the relegation zone.

Match Preview

This will be Sundowns' first home league game since their six-match unbeaten run at home was ended by Chiefs late last month.

Despite their defeat to Amakhosi, Mosimane's side has done well defensively, at home having kept three clean sheets in their last six home games.

While AmaZulu snapped their 10-match winless run on the road in the league when they defeated FC in their last away match.

Usuthu have struggled in front of goal, having netted only three goals in their five away matches.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Sundowns and AmaZulu have clashed in 57 league matches.

The Brazilians have registered 36 wins compared to eight for Usuthu, while 13 games ended in draws.

However, AmaZulu collected four points from Sundowns last season as the two teams drew 3-3 in Durban before Usuthu secured a 2-0 win in Tshwane.