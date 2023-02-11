Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal Omdurman Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians resume their bid to win a second title in Africa's elite continental club competition which they last clinched in 2016

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League title ambitions come under scrutiny when they host Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman in a Group B match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

It is their group opener and they would be keen to start on a high as they bid to go all the way to the final.

After weeks of focusing on domestic action and enjoying a purple patch, Sundowns now step into a different competition.

They would be keen for their fortunes to remain positive and boost their confidence as they seek to march on.

Disappointment has marked their campaigns since claiming their maiden Champions League title in 2016.

What has been painful for the Brazilians is how they have been impressive in the group stage and qualifying for the knockouts with some games to spare, only to falter at the later stages.

Especially in the past two seasons, they have been touted as title favourites after some ruthless group campaigns.

They would be hoping not to repeat it this time around and they start by welcoming perennial Champions League contenders Al Hilal.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal Date Saturday, February 11 Time 15:00 SA Time

Squads & Team News

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was this week fretting over the availability of star attacker and club captain Themba Zwane.

Zwane missed Masandawana’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32 clash against Richards Bay and has been racing against time to be fit for Saturday’s match.

But the Tshwane giants have a boost as Marcelo Allende returned after being unavailable for their last two domestic games due to suspension.

Gaston Sirino is also expected back following an injury setback.

Defender Terrence Mashego has started training but is not yet fully fit. Even if he was fit, he would be Cup-tied and unavailable for selection after participating in this tournament with Cape Town City earlier in the season.

Mokwena mentioned Abdel Boutouil, Haashim Domingo and Lebohang Maboe are still out injured.

In a show of rich depth, Sundowns have always excelled in the Premier Soccer League despite missing key players to injuries and it would be seen if they will do well in Africa without some of their men.

Al Hilal will be banking on the tactical brilliance of coach Florent Ibenge.

The former DRC coach has established himself as one of the most respected coaches in Africa, having also guided RS Berkane to the Caf Confederation Cup title last season.

The 61-year-old is in charge of Al Hilal who made nine new signings and will be a much-changed side from the side that faced Sundowns last season.

Match Preview

Sundowns beat Al Hilal home and away last season, 1-0 at home and 4-2 away, in the Champions League group stage.

The Brazilians would be hoping to continue with their recent dominance over the Sudanese giants.

On their way to the group phase, Masandawana registered a heavy 15-1 aggregate victory over La Passe from Seychelles.

With La Passe being a semi-professional side, Sundowns now face a tougher opponent in Al Hilal, who reached the group stage after getting past Ethiopian side Saint George and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.