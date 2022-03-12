Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to complete a season double over Al Ahly when they host the African champions in a Caf Champions League Group A match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

After edging Pitso Mosimane’s side 1-0 in Cairo two weeks ago, the Brazilians are now at home, hoping for another victory to assert their dominance over Al Ahly this season.

But Al Ahly would be feeling bruised and keen not to allow Sundowns to stamp their authority over them.

It is a potentially thrilling fixture where a win for Sundowns would see them go six points clear at the top of Group A and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Egyptian visitors would not want to allow that but securing three points would see them level up on seven points with Sundowns.

Squads & Team News

Sundowns will be hoping for the return of attacking midfielder Erwin Saavedra from injury.

The Bolivia international was injured in the 0-0 draw against Al Merreikh on February 19 and has since missed four games.

Lebohang Maboe who returned to action in the midweek 6-0 Nedbank Cup win over Mathaithai FC could also be given some playing minutes.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango remains out injured together with Mosa Lebusa and Gift Motupa.

Striker Pavol Safranko as well as midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee and Haashim Domingo are expected to be back from slight knocks.

Sundowns coaches had hoped winger Gaston Sirino would be back from a nose injury but the Uruguayan picked a calf injury during a practice match last week.

Al Ahly coach Mosimane faces the prospect of not having three key players in his selection pool due to fitness concerns.

Right-back Mohamed Hany, midfielder Hamdi Fathi and right-winger Hussein El-Shahat all have muscle strains and are doubtful for Saturday’s match.

They all got injured during the midweek Egyptian Premier League match against Pyramids.

Hany and Fathi did not complete that match, while El-Shahat managed to last the entire game but emerged as an injury worry.

Match Preview

Both Sundowns and Al Ahly go into Saturday’s match on the backdrop of convincing victories in their respective last outings on Tuesday.

Masandawana fielded a second-string lineup that beat Mathaithai 6-0 to reach the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals, while Ahly dismissed Pyramids 3-0.

That gives both teams confidence going into the battle at FNB Stadium in what would be the 12th meeting between the two teams since their first-ever clash in 2001.

While the Brazilians won in Cairo, they still have an inferior record against Al Ahly whom they have beaten just two times in 11 games.

The Cairo giants boast five victories over Masandawana while four meetings between the two sides have ended in draws.