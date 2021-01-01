Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Masandawana's face a stern test to see if they have the capacity to turn around an away defeat against the defending champions

Mamelodi Sundowns host Caf Champions League title holders Al Ahly in Saturday's quarter-final, second leg showdown at Lucas Moripe Stadium with a task to launch a comeback following a 2-0 first-leg loss.

Having tasted Champions League glory just once in their 50-year history, the Brazilians' bid for a second title is under serious threat from the Cairo giants.

While Saturday's match is a huge test for Sundowns, it is also equally a big challenge for Al Ahly to see if they can hold onto their first-leg advantage.

Ex-Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane got the better of his former team seven days ago and would be guarding against a collapse which could see Masandawana claw their way back into the contest.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Date Saturday, May 22 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC/posts/2896049423941610 SABC 1