Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians begin the second round of this group stage of the elite continental club competition when they host the Egyptian giants

Mamelodi Sundowns are out to reclaim top spot in Caf Champions League Group B when they welcome Al Ahly to Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Brazilians were dislodged from the summit on Tuesday when log leaders Al Hilal beat bottom-placed Cotonsport 2-0 in Omdurman.

The Sudanese giants are now two points clear at the top of the standings.

That places pressure on Masandawana to beat Percy Tau's third-placed Al Ahly and get back on top.

But it could turn out to be a difficult afternoon for Sundowns who could slide a rung down to position three if they lose on Saturday.

They come up against an Al Ahly side that has not been at their best in this campaign.

The Cairo giants have dropped points twice so far after losing to Al Hilal and when Sundowns held them to a 2-2 draw two weeks ago.

Al Ahly’s determination to pick themselves up and stay in a good position is what could make Masandawana’s afternoon a tough one.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly Date Saturday, March 11 Time 15:00 SA Time

Al Ahly forward Mohamed Sherif is doubtful for Saturday’s match due to injury.

The Egypt international was substituted in the first half against Cotonsport last weekend and missed the Egyptian Premier League clash against Al Mokawloon.

But the Cairo giants welcome back midfielder Hussein El Shahat who has recovered from injury.

Sundowns rested some of their key players in their last match against Stellenbosch FC.

That could see coach Rhulani Mokwena unleashing a fresh Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams and Marcelo Allende, who did not take part in last weekend’s game.

It is to be seen if Mokwena will pick Andile Jali who has been making headlines following indiscipline allegations in the last few days.

Not available for the Brazilians are Gaston Sirino, Lesedi Kapinga, Bongani Zungu, and Gift Motupa.

Abubeker Nasir and Lebohang Mabe have begun full training and it won’t be surprising to see them on the bench together with Sphelele Mkhulise.

Match Preview

While Sundowns are coming from a morale-sapping draw with Stellenbosch which ended their 15-match winning streak, Al Ahly posted a 2-1 win over Al Mokawloon on Tuesday before they left for South Africa.

The Brazilians will be trying to better that result in the Cape Winelands while the Cairo giants would want to take advantage of it to further demoralise Sundowns.

Masandawana would, however, draw confidence from the fact that the Cairo giants have not been their usual selves in this group, and have never won a match on South African soil.

Al Ahly have also found it difficult away in this competition for a while now, having won just two of their last eight matches on the road while losing twice and drawing four.