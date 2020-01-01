Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Ahly: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians are gunning for their second win over the North Africans on home soil

are out to secure a win in their Caf quarter-final second leg when they host on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The Brazilians are still licking their wounds following a 2-0 first-leg defeat they suffered away in Cairo last weekend and are under pressure to reverse the loss in front of their home crowd.

With coach Pitso Mosimane’s men having emerged without a defeat in the group stages, they will be motivated heading into the clash in the South African capital city.

However, their failure to score an away goal means they need to score three goals at home and ensure they do not concede to progress to the next stage.

On the part of the Red Devils, Ahly comes to the southern part of the continent in high spirits having arrived at the beginning of the week but they will need to be disciplined to ensure they secure a spot in the semi-finals.

The Egyptian giants arrived in on Monday as they boarded a flight together with the 2016 African champions on Sunday.

In the wake of their early arrival, they ensured they have acclimatized and settled down in as far as the climate and weather conditions are concerned.

Coach Rene Weiler is aware the clash against the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions will not be a walk in the park hence they suffered one of their major defeats in continental competition last season.

With the Tshwane giants having announced a new deal for skipper Hlompho Kekana, the fight for continental glory could be realized as the inspirational midfielder will look to lift his second Caf Champions League trophy.

In addition, Sundowns will be in high spirits in terms of player availability considering the return of the likes of creative midfielders Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane, and Sibusiso Vilakazi as well as goalkeeper Denis Onyango who has been their pillar of strength.

Despite the fact Sundowns could not open up the opposition defence in Cairo last weekend, Zwane and Sirino’s combinations remain pivotal for the South African champions.

As they have not announced any injuries to their playing personnel, Mosimane demands a convincing win with an early goal.

Looking at the visiting side, Weiler will be pinning his hopes on experienced players such as goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy who remains one of their trusted players between the posts.

Taking a look at their previous encounter at home, two-goal hero Ali Maaloul will be the go-to man when it comes to securing a crucial goal away from home soil.

However, having suffered a 5-0 loss in the same stage last season, the Red Devils cannot afford to underestimate the Chloorkop-based giants and will have to tread carefully.

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi will also be the man tasked with using speed and unlocking the Sundowns defence especially as they are anticipated to employ defensive tactics.

Taking a look at the previous meetings between the two continental giants, Ahly and Sundowns clashed for the first time in 2001 when the hosts succumbed to the Red Devils.

Ahly have registered two wins over their counterparts who have one so far as the other clash ended in a draw.

With the current PSL champions having claimed a convincing 5-0 win in Atteridgeville last year, they will be hoping for a similar match.

The eagerly anticipated clash is set to be staged at Lucas Moripe Stadium where Sundowns have claimed a number of major wins in the competition and will also be motivated by their 11-1 win over Cote d'Or in the first round of the tournament.