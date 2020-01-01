Mamelodi Sundowns' Vilakazi to represent South Africa in inaugural Fifa eNations Cup

South Africa has been invited to participate in the tournament which will pit some of the world’s top gamers playing with top footballers globally

Fifa with their partner Electronic Arts (EA Sports) have created an online competition for nations during the lockdown affecting most countries whose competitions have been suspended.

In the launch event, that will kick-off on Tuesday, 21 April 2020, ’s team, known as eBafana Bafana, will comprise of Bafana Bafana and player Sibusiso Vilakazi, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, musician Cassper Nyovest and well-known gamer, Thabo Moloi.

The Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup is designed to encourage players and fans to stay at home during the rampant Covid-19 and South Africa is one of the countries invited by the world governing body to participate. This is also done to support WHO in their fight against the coronavirus

Inqaku FC (PTY) Ltd, in a licensed partnership with Safa, have announced the team to represent South Africa on the Playstation platform with Thabo Moloi leading the pack. Moloi is a known gamer who has won various competitions and is the current leading South African on the Fifa gaming rankings on PS4.

The guest players to play with Moloi are Sibusiso Vilakazi, Kagiso Rabada and Cassper Nyovest to complete the eBafana Bafana team to compete in Group D from Tuesday, 21 April 2020.

The tournament has 40 nations broken down in three (3) sections by time zones and the central section with 25 countries from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The winners of each section will win a prize money donation awarded to their chosen national charity organisation fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. With its longstanding partnership with Safa, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) has been chosen as team South Africa’s charity of choice.

Safa President, Dr Danny Jordaan said all players and fans must stay safe during this period and add a voice to protect one another and those that are vulnerable.

“We are hoping to add a voice in the fight against the coronavirus by joining Fifa to drive the message of staying at home during this lockdown. The representatives must feel the same pride as members of our other national teams and have fun while they are spreading the message of observing the lockdown regulations to keep safe,” said Jordan in a statement released by Safa.

South Africa’s opening match is on Tuesday the 21st April 2020 at 17h00 against the United Arab Emirates ( ) and interested fans can follow the action on digital platforms with highlights the following day on Supersport.