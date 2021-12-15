Mamelodi Sundowns ‘very close’ to completing ‘important’ signing - Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they are “very close to concluding” one signing as the January transfer window is approaching.

While the coach declined to mention the name or position their target plays in, he said they don’t have a player of his calibre in their current squad.

The imminent January arrival has “an interesting profile” but Masandawana “will not be too busy” in the market.

“Every window there is work to be done. I think we are very close to concluding one transfer, incoming,” Mokwena told the media.

“We are very close, but I am tight-lipped on that one. The club will release a statement. We are close to signing a player who will be very important for us this season and we felt that we needed a bit more cover with regards to a specific position.

“We don't have that type of profile, and an interesting profile. Hopefully, we can still strengthen with one or two others, but we won’t be doing too much business in this January transfer window. Maybe one or two to go out on loan.”

Before the start of the current season, Sundowns made six new signings, before winger Pule Maraisane arrived as a free agent in October.

Sundowns fans would be keen to see if the January signing will be a perfect acquisition like Grant Kekana, Neo Maema and Divine Lunga, who have impressed after joining the club during pre-season.

From January, Sundowns will be gearing up for the tougher phase of the Premier Soccer League campaign as well as the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

They are currently 15 points clear at the top of the PSL standings.

They now seek to consolidate that lead when they host Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on Friday.

“We will go and play to win, like in any other game,” added Mokwena.

“We will host Pirates with the drive to try and dominate and you can be rest assured that there will be no level of complacency because the follow-up consequences of winning football matches is winning trophies, which is what we are doing.”

“This institution is about winning every single game but to do that you need to make sure that you are at the right form and right level of performance.

"We spoke about what type of team we want to be at the beginning of the season and already you can see that we are a team that not a lot of people like to play against. We have a very awkward way of playing.”