Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

After losing their Caf Champions League opener, Masandawana will be desperate to pick up some points at home

Mamelodi Sundowns come up against rather familiar foes, Wydad Casablanca , as they go in search of their first points of the Caf Champions League group stage campaign.

Masandawana were recently on the wrong end of 2-1 defeat to Lobi Stars, ironically it was their first defeat in the competition since losing to Saturday’s opponents in the 2018 edition.

Nonetheless, with Sundowns having only ever beaten Wydad once, the home side know they have an uphill task on their hands if they are to keep their hopes of a second continental triumph alive.

On the other hand, Wydad head into the game fresh off a resounding 5-2 win over Asec Mimosas but know all too well that they have never beaten Sundowns on home soil.

The last two meetings beaten the side in Tshwane have ended in a defeat and a draw, and the Moroccan giants will be keen to change that statistic.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca Date Saturday, January 19 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS10. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS10

Squads & Team News

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team have been left with the unenviable task of preparing his charges for this mountain of a clash.

Fresh off two games in the space of the week, there has not been much time for recovery, but confidence will be at an all-time high after their hard-fought win over Maritzburg United on Wednesday night in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mosimane has never been a fan of rotation and he is unlikely to make many changes.

Jeremy Brockie, who is the club’s top scorer on the continent returned to the Sundowns starting XI in midweek and is likely to feature again after missing the previous clash in Nigeria through suspension.

Brockie is expected to be joined by playmaker Gaston Sirino and Lebohang Maboe, while it remains to be seen whether or not Mosimane will stick with Anthony Laffor after he came under much criticism from his coach following the win over Maritzburg.

Laffor though has already bagged two goals in the tournament and perhaps would relish playing in such a clash as he is often seen as a 'player for the big occasion'.

At the back, Rivaldo Coetzee could potentially return after missing the clash.

The 22-year-old had a torrid time in Nigeria, and the defender will be determined to redeem himself against one of the top attacks on the continent should he be given the nod.

If Coetzee is given a run along with Mosa Lebusa and Ricardo Nascimento, they will certainly have their work cut out.

Wydad have netted eight goals in just three games so far in the competition and with Ismail El Haddad, who has proven time and time again to be a thorn in Sundowns’ plans, it could be a difficult evening for Sundowns' defence.

Dangermen Haddad and Michael Babatunde were both on target in the win over the Ivory Coast champions, and they will be hoping to continue their exploits.

Another player that has consistently caught the eye for Wydad is Mohamed Ounajem, the attacker is a nifty, technically gifted winger, who can produce a top-quality cross into the box.

This could be something else that Sundowns need to worry about as he has already registered one assist thus far.

Match Preview

The clash which will be played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Tshwane, will be the fifth meeting between the two sides.

Wydad have won two to Sundowns one, while the other match ended in a draw.

Also, considering the history between the two sides, this could be a fiery encounter which should entertain the fans.