Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana will look to turn the tide in their favour as they eye a Caf Champions League final berth on Saturday

It is a do or die encounter for in the Caf with a final berth at stake.

Sundowns head into their second leg clash against looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit which they suffered last week.

Nonetheless, with a precious away goal in the bag, Sundowns are perhaps slight favourites especially knowing that their previous meeting in Tshwane, earlier in the competition ended in a 2-1 win in favour of Sundowns.

On the other hand, Wydad need just a goalless draw that would see them advance to the final.

However, having the slender advantage could be a lot more important for Wydad considering their horrid away form.

The Moroccan giants have won just two of their last 14 games away in the Champions League.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns v Wydad Casablanca Date Saturday, May 04 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS11. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS11

Squads & Team News

Meanwhile, the last time Sundowns were victorious against Wydad, Themba Zwane was the hero, and the player is expected to play another major role alongside the club’s top assists maker with five Gaston Sirino.

Mosimane recently rested a number of players in the midweek clash against Black , but players such as Tiyani Mabunda and Lebohang Maboe are likely to return to the starting XI.

With Mabunda set to return, this could see Rivaldo Coetzee drop back down to the bench despite an impressive outing against Leopards playing in an unfamiliar role in midfield.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is also likely to field an attacking line-up which could test a Wydad defence who have conceded 10 goals in the competition since the preliminary rounds.

For Wydad though, their tactical set up is expected to be opposite to Downs with victory not a must for the Moroccans.

The club’s leading playmaker Ismail El Haddad was a lively figure in the first leg and will once again reprise his role giving Sundowns’ defence a difficult afternoon.

A major blow for the two-time African champions will be the absence of attacker and the club’s top scorer in the competition, Mohamed Nahiri.

Article continues below

The 27-year-old is suspended for the clash which will give coach Faouzi Benzarti a selection headache of sorts for who will replace the talisman.

Match Preview

Sundowns and Wydad have become rather familiar opponents in recent times having met on a total of seven previous occasions.

Wydad have won four of those clashes while Sundowns have won just two. But it’s important to note that Wydad have never beaten Sundowns on South African soil.