Mamelodi Sundowns v Golden Arrows: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Brazilians are keen to replace Pirates at the top of the standings with a win over Abafana Bes'thende are also desperate for a victory

Mamelodi Sundowns will resume their pursuit of the Premier Soccer League ( ) title when they lock horns with Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tshwane giants are coming off a disappointing goalless draw against 's which saw Pitso Mosimane's side bow out of the Caf .

However, Sundowns have been in good form in the PSL having recorded three successive victories with their latest win in the competition coming against Black away last week.

Game v Date Tuesday, May 7 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

The defending champions are placed second on the league standings - a point behind the leaders, , who have played one more game.

A victory over Arrows will put Sundowns in control of the title race ahead of Saturday's final PSL round which will see Mosimane's charges take on away.



Mosimane will be banking on Gaston Sirino's form with Uruguayan attacker having scored in Sundowns' last two league matches.

Meanwhile, Arrows have been in good form lately as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches in the league when they defeated Free State Stars 2-1 at home over a week ago.

Abafana Bes'thende, who are looking to secure a top-eight finish, are placed 10th on the league standings - three points behind seventh-placed , but the former have a game in hand.

Steve Komphela will be eager to mastermind a victory over Sundowns which would see his side climb up to eighth spot - leapfrogging and Bloemfontein .

Article continues below

Komphela will look to in-form Zimbabwean striker Knox Mutizwa, who grabbed a brace during Abafana Bes'thende's win over Stars.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2000, Arrows and Sundowns have clashed in 35 league matches.

The Brazilians have dominated this fixture - recording 18 wins compared to nine for Abafana Bes’thende, while eight matches have been drawn.



Sundowns secured a 1-0 win against Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the first round clash earlier this season.