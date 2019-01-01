Mamelodi Sundowns v Asec Mimosas: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Having lost two games in a row in all competitions, Masandawana will be out for redemption Friday night

Following Mamelodi Sundowns’ recent victory over Wydad Casablanca, the Tshwane giants are back in the race for a spot in the next round of the Caf Champions League.

Masandawana though are not in the best of form heading into the clash against Ivory Coast giants Asec Mimosas which could be of concern to head coach Pitso Mosimane.

In Sundowns’ previous two defeats which came In the Nedbank Cup against Chippa United and in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) against AmaZulu in midweek, fatigue looks to have seeped into the Brazilians’ camp.

However, Sundowns know that they have to take full advantage of their home encounter and build on their impressive win over the Moroccans.

This won’t be easy as Asec have enjoyed a similar set of fortunes in the group stages with their first win coming against Lobi Stars after going down to Wydad 5-2.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns v Asec Mimosas Date Friday, February 01 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Squads & Team News

With fatigue a real possibility, this does leave Mosimane and his technical team with a selection headache.

They may be tempted to utilise Jeremy Brockie in the Champions League, although he has been used sparingly of late, he is the club’s joint top scorer in the tournament and offers a physical presence that could come in handy against the West Africans.

Brockie could potentially be partnered with Themba Zwane, who has been rampant on the continent this season, and after his exploits against Wydad, he sent out a stern warning to all his opponents.

The 29-year-old has three goals to his name in the competition and will relish coming up against a defence which has conceded five goals in six games.

Anthony Laffor is another player made for the big occasion, and Mosimane may choose to use him especially after he recently signed a contract extension.

Meanwhile, at the back Denis Onyango will be expected to be inbetween the sticks as his experience has been vital in Africa.

On the other hand, Asec do have a few players that could worry Sundowns.

Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba is the player to watch for the visitors having scored two of Asec’s six goals in the tournament.

At just 17, the Burkina Faso player has also one assist and is someone who can really hurt Sundowns if given a chance.

Match Preview

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in a competitive match, but statistically there is not much to separate the two sides on paper.

Asec have won just two of their last five games in all competitions.

One startling statistic and something that surely Sundowns need to take into consideration is the fact that Asec have netted 50% of their goals between minutes 30-45.

This means Sundowns cannot afford to switch off and their defence will need to be at their very best in order to combat the nine-time Ivory Coast champions.