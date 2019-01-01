Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu FC: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Brazilians are looking to climb to the top of the league standings with a victory Usuthu, who are keen to move away from the relegation zone

Mamelodi Sundowns will square off with AmaZulu FC in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match in Tshwane on Tuesday.

The Brazilians are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup round of 32 match in Port Elizabeth.

This was Sundowns' second defeat in their last five matches in all competitions having also lost to Nigerian side Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs. AmaZulu FC Date Tuesday, January 29 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

However, the Tshwane giants remain undefeated in their last 28 league matches having defeated Highlands Park 2-1 away in their last game in the competition.

They are placed third on the league standings - three points behind log leaders Bidvest Wits and a win over AmaZulu will take them to the top of the table.

Pitso Mosimane will look to Themba Zwane, who has been in top form having scored three goals in his last three competitive matches.

Sundowns are set to be without Wayne Arendse, Phakamani Mahlambi and Andile Jali as the trio are out nursing injuries.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu extended their winless run to three games in all competitions when they lost 3-1 to Highlands Park on penalties at home following a 1-1 draw in the Nedbank Cup clash.

Usuthu also suffered a 3-2 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at home in their last league game and the loss left them placed 12th on the PSL standings.

They are two points above the relegation zone and a victory over Sundowns will take them further away from the dropzone.

Cavin Johnson will be banking on Emiliano Tade's form with the Argentine striker having scored against Highlands in the cup match.

The KwaZulu-Natal giants will be without their first-choice left-back Sibusiso Mabiliso, who has been included in South Africa's 2019 Caf Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Sundowns and AmaZulu have clashed in 56 league matches.



The Brazilians have dominated this fixture having secured 36 wins compared to seven for Usuthu, while 13 games have been drawn.



The two teams played to a 3-3 draw in a league match which was played in Durban earlier this season.