Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Ahly: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana will look to avenge their previous mishaps against the Red Devils with a place in the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League at stake

will take on one of the continent’s most successful clubs on Saturday, throwing up arguably the biggest test for the Tshwane giants in this year’s Caf .

Historically Al Ahly have dominated Sundowns in the competition with their first meeting dating back to the 2001 final, but with a place in the semi-final at stake and Pitso Mosimane’s men determined to utilise home ground advantage, an absolute thriller is expected at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Meanwhile, Sundowns’ poor domestic record at home will be noted, but on the continent, they have made Tshwane a fortress, winning all their home games this season.

This will be a worry for their opponents who have not won a Champions League away match since August of 2018.

Sundowns though are not favourites with the four previous meetings between the two teams ending in two wins in favour of Al Ahly and two draws.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Ahly Date Saturday, April 06 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS11. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS11

Squads & Team News

Masandawana know that they have to take the game to Al Ahly in the same fashion as they did against at home, and Themba Zwane could be key to their success.

With Anthony Laffor – a player often described as a man for the big occasion ruled out through injury - Zwane has an important role to play especially as he is the club’s top scorer with five goals.

Sundowns will also be keen to bounce back following their recent defeat to Wydad away, and against Al Ahly is not a bad place to start.

A major boost for Sundowns will be the return of Gaston Sirino.

Sundowns’ assists king has made four contributions this season in the Champions League and missed the league clash against on Monday. He is expected to slot back into the starting XI on his return.

Coming up against the Caf African Club of the Century is always a daunting task and the home side’s defence will be tested.

In Africa, Mosimane has chosen to change things up at the back depending on the opposition – a luxury which he has at his disposal with Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa, Wayne Arendse and Ricardo Nascimento among others giving him adequate options at the back.

On the side of Al Ahly though, defender Ayman Ashraf has been declared fit which will come as a boost for a defence which has conceded just four goals since the preliminary rounds.

Upfront, Karim Nedved is expected to be a thorn in Sundowns’ flesh.

He leads the club’s goalscoring charts with three goals and together with the likes of Junior Ajayi, Nasser Maher and Marwan Mohsen among others, Al Ahly could add to the 13 goals scored in the tournament so far.

Article continues below

Match Preview

Sundowns average two goals per game in the Champions League, and against a club such as the Egyptian giants, a healthy advantage will be needed heading into the second leg.

Mosimane and his technical team will also need to ensure that his side is switched on as Al Ahly tend to be most dangerous before the half-time break, netting 38.5% of their goals between minutes 30-45.