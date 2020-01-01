Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Coetzee returns to 'full training'

The 23-year-old is back from injury and training hard to reclaim his position in Pitso Mosimane's starting line-up if the season resumes

Versatile player Rivaldo Coetzee has successfully recovered from a leg injury he sustained against Stellenbosch FC last year.

The Kakamas-born player had just made 10 appearances for the Brazilians when he suffered the injury setback.

He had just returned from a nine-month injury lay-off which nearly cost him his professional career when he left Cape Town.

Speaking to the club website, Coetzee expressed his delight at being back to full training and he hopes to get stronger by the day.

"It’s good to be back to being part of the team for the daily training sessions. I am just hoping to get stronger from here," Coetzee told the Sundowns website.

With football suspended due to the coronavirus, almost every player is keeping fit at home while waiting for a decision from both the PSL and South African Football Association (Safa) on what will happen to the current campaign.

And the 23-year-old said he still has a few things to work on before returning to full fitness as he has his eyes firmly on helping Sundowns as much as possible.

"There are a few things I need to work on and I am looking forward to doing that. I want to help the team as much as possible," he concluded.

According to Sundowns, there were fears that Coetzee would never kick a ball again this season but the news of his return should come as a relief to the technical team.

This was because the leg injury put him on crutches but the team doctors and physiotherapists worked around the clock to get him quicker than expected.

Coetzee's return comes just a few days after Gaston Sirino was handed a two-match ban for assaulting SuperSport United duo of Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman in September 2019.

He may not be playing the same position as Sirino but his recovery from injury would come in handy for Pitso Mosimane, especially if the PSL and Safa resolve to complete the season.

Sundowns will now hope to have Thapelo Morena back as soon as possible, especially before the start of the 2020-21 campaign.