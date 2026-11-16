Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Malibongwe Khoza Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
Assisted by

Mamelodi Sundowns urged to target global heights as Kaizer Chiefs showdown looms - 'I’m looking further and looking at PSG'

Follow GOAL on Google

Masandawana legend Wayne Arendse believes the club's recent continental disappointment could serve as the ultimate catalyst for future global dominance. The Brazilians are currently regrouping during the international break following a painful 3-1 defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup final.

Advertisement

'Bigger and better things'

Despite the frustration of missing out on another trophy, Wayne Arendse insists that the setback against USM Alger will benefit the squad in the long run.

Speaking on the Pitchside Podcast Arendse reflected on the importance of learning from setbacks.

“In football, you must lose sometimes in order to learn because you don’t know what’s at the end. There might be bigger and better things at the end. For me, that’s how I feel currently,” said Arendse.

Aiming for the global elite

Arendse is already looking beyond local rivalries and continental assignments, eyeing potential glamour ties against European heavyweights.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’m looking further and looking at PSG. People will be talking differently once you win the next game and all of a sudden you are facing PSG and then Sundowns are the best team in the world,” he added.

Related Topics

Next matches
SFC

SFC

Knockout Cup

21 Nov 2026

KAC

KAC

KUN

KUN

Premier Soccer League

28 Nov 2026

SFC

SFC

This ambitious outlook highlights the high expectations surrounding the club ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Finding inspiration in past triumphs

Drawing on his own decorated history at Chloorkop, Arendse reminded the current squad that Sundowns have a habit of bouncing back from domestic heartbreak to conquer Africa.

Advertisement

“Like I said, it was heartbreaking but thereafter, it was bigger and better because we won the Champions League and then we won the Super Cup,” Arendse explained when discussing the team's resilience.

“We did a lot and things just happened after. That’s why I always say that you don’t always get what you want, but you get what you deserve and it’s like that. I just want to encourage this current group because there’s always bigger and better,” he concluded. Sundowns face Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout semi-final this Saturday.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

View Author Profile