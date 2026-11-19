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The Masandawana legend has sent a message to the current squad, urging them to develop a thick skin against mounting public scrutiny. As the Brazilians prepare for a high-stakes Carling Knockout semi-final against Amakhosi, the former captain warned that the club's own history of success has created an environment where even minor setbacks are treated as major crises.

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Kekana highlights the pressure of excellence

The weight of expectation at Chloorkop has reached a point where anything less than perfection is viewed as a disaster, according to Mamelodi Sundowns icon Hlompho Kekana. Speaking ahead of the highly anticipated Carling Knockout semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs this Sunday, the legendary midfielder pointed out that the club's sustained period of dominance has fundamentally altered how the public perceives their results. For a team that has become synonymous with silverware, the margin for error has effectively vanished in the eyes of their demanding fan base.

Kekana, who enjoyed a trophy-laden decade at the club, believes the current crop of players must be shielded from the external narrative that surrounds the team.

“I feel for the boys because they are playing in a team of overachievers where the team is known to be winning so many matches, but just one draw turns into a funeral,” Kekana said during a recent appearance on the Pitchside Podcast. “People can make so much noise if you are not aware of the space you are in. I believe that when you look at the boys and the level they are operating in, they need to be reminded of that because maybe they are not aware.”

Cardoso under the microscope for Chiefs showdown

The upcoming clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium comes at a delicate time for head coach Miguel Cardoso. Despite a relatively successful start to the domestic campaign, the Portuguese tactician has found himself under fire from certain sections of the Masandawana faithful. The primary source of frustration stems from the club's recent continental form, specifically the disappointing defeat to USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup final just before the November international break, which followed an embarrasing exit from the CAF Champions League as the holders crashed out in the final qualifying round.. For many supporters, success in Africa remains the ultimate benchmark for any Sundowns manager.

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However, a look at the broader picture suggests that Cardoso’s tenure has been far from the failure some critics suggest.

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Kekana remains convinced that the criticism is often a byproduct of opponents and spectators wanting to see the champions fail. He argued that the excellence established by the club invites people to look for flaws where they might not exist. “When you’re operating at a level of excellence, people are watching everything that you do and they want you to come to their level. In some matches, they will try to make it difficult for you. You will win 5-0 and people say that you’re not playing that well. They are looking for something to disrupt you with,” the former captain explained.

Sold-out Loftus awaits titanic semi-final

The stage is set for a blockbuster afternoon in Pretoria, with the Premier Soccer League confirming that all tickets for the encounter have already been sold. The rivalry between Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs remains the biggest draw in South African football, and the added stakes of a cup semi-final have only heightened the tension. For Amakhosi, the match represents an opportunity to derail their rivals' momentum and secure a place in a major final, while Sundowns view it as a mandatory step toward a domestic cup double after their MTN8 triumph earlier in the season.

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Tactically, the match will test Cardoso's ability to motivate a squad that has been pulled in several directions by international commitments and a congested fixture list. The return of several key players from the FIFA break will provide a boost, but the psychological hurdle mentioned by Kekana will be the defining factor. If the Brazilians can successfully block out the "funeral" atmosphere that follows every dropped point, they remain the heavy favourites to progress. The technical team will likely focus on maintaining the clinical efficiency that has defined their league campaign thus far.

Kick-off for the massive showdown is scheduled for 3:30 pm local time on Sunday. With the Loftus Versfeld stands expected to be a sea of yellow and gold, the atmosphere will be electric as two of the continent's most decorated clubs vie for a spot in the Carling Knockout showpiece. For Sundowns, it is not just about reaching another final; it is about proving that the noise from the outside has no impact on the culture of winning they have built over the last decade. A victory would firmly shift the narrative back toward their undisputed domestic dominance.