Mamelodi Sundowns upstage AmaZulu to reach Carling Black Label Cup final

Mamelodi Sundowns beat AmaZulu 3-0 at FNB Stadium to advance to the final of the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday.

Sundowns reach CBL Cup final

Mailula, Domingo, Ralani on target

AmaZulu out of the competition

WHAT HAPPENED? Caissus Mailula thrust the Brazilians ahead five minutes into the contest before substitutes Haashim Domingo and Bradley Ralani added goals on 69 and 73 minutes respectively.

They will now meet the winner between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in the final as they search for their first piece of silverware this season.

It was a dominant display by Sundowns who gave Usuthu a chance in this contest.

THE MVP: Mailula continues to impress and justified why he was selected by fans into the team. He has now scored seven goals in eight games across all competitions. He was duly named Man-of-the-Match

THE BIG LOSER: AmaZulu have come close to trophies in two successive weekends. Saturday’s defeat by Sundowns came as they were fresh from losing to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final seven days earlier.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS? Sundowns now prepare to face either Chiefs or Pirates in the final of the CBL Cup later on Saturday. After this tournament used to be a contest between just the two Soweto giants, the Brazilians would be keen to claim it at the first time of participation.