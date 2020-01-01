Mamelodi Sundowns unveil Erasmus, reveal details of his contract

The South Africa international has completed his move to the Brazilians and will link up with his teammates after the international break

have officially unveiled Kermit Erasmus as their player following confirmation by this past weekend.

The 30-year-old completed his move to the Brazilians upon his arrival to Johannesburg on Sunday before heading to the Bafana Bafana camp.

According to the Tshwane giants, Erasmus has signed a three-year deal, meaning he will be with Sundowns until June 2023.

DONE DEAL📝@Erasmus_95 is officially a Brazilian! The former Cape Town City player joins Mamelodi Sundowns on a 3-year contract!👆#Sundowns #WelcomeKermit pic.twitter.com/cHeZ3Yj3Yq — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 5, 2020

Speaking to the Sundowns media about his move, Erasmus expressed delight at finally joining the club - and he hopes to contribute toward the team's success.

Furthermore, the former marksman believes this move is the step in the right direction for him and his football career.

"It's a big step for me to take. It's really challenging to be part of a club like this and I am ready for the challenge," said Erasmus.

"Hopefully, I can contribute positively to the team and the fans can enjoy watching us play.

"It's a great step in the right direction for my career and for me, personally. Hopefully, I can contribute to the team and make the most out of the new season," concluded Erasmus.

Erasmus will link up with his new teammates at Chloorkop soon after the international break next week.

He comes in to reinforce the club's striking department that has been struggling for over two years.

The speedy forward finds Peter Shalulile who recently joined the reigning champions from .

Sundowns become Erasmus' fourth local club since turning professional almost 15 years ago.

He kicked started his professional career with SuperSport United before joining Orlando Pirates.

Erasmus went to from Pirates and upon his return from overseas, he then joined Cape Town City under the tutelage of Benni McCarthy.

Sundowns then approached City for the services of Erasmus prior to the end of last season and while the Mother City-based outfit appeared reluctant to sell, club boss John Comitis admitted in September that the deal could still happen.