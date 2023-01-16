Mamelodi Sundowns untouchable: Hunt agrees with Middendorp on PSL title's destiny ahead of Tshwane Derby

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has echoed Ernst Middendorp sentiments that Mamelodi Sundowns cannot be caught in this season's PSL title race.

SuperSport and Downs to play on Monday

The Swanky Boys trail leaders by 13 points

Hunt expects Brazilians to be crowned champions

WHAT HAPPENED: The SuperSport tactician believes the gap between Sundowns and its closest rivals is too big to be bridged.

Currently, the defending champions are on 40 points from the 16 matches they have played, 11 more than second-placed Richards Bay. In an earlier interview, Swallows coach Middendorp opined the Brazilians cannot be matched.

The Swanky Boys can reduce the gap to 10 points if they manage to win on Monday night when they face off in the Tshwane Derby. However, the experienced tactician believes Downs cannot be caught.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If you look at the points difference, realistically I don't think anybody can make up 13 points," Hunt said as quoted by Sowetan.

"Realistically that is out of reach. So let's just try to concentrate on what we are trying to do, try to make as many points as we can, and see where we end up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the previous Premier Soccer League meeting between the local rivals, played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on 2 September, SuperSport won 2-1.

Thapelo Maseko and Bradley Grobler were on target to help Matsatsantsa claim maximum points over the defending champions who got their goal courtesy of Abubeker Nasir.

Rhulani Mokwena and his side will be aiming at avenging the defeat on Monday.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: SuperSport will be aiming at winning the match to sustain their push for a Caf Champions League place.

Masandawana will fancy their chances of winning and getting closer to their sixth consecutive league title.