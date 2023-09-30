Mamelodi Sundowns too powerful for Bumamuru as Tshwane giants book Caf Champions League group stage spot

Mamelodi Sundowns ease into the Caf Champions League group stage following a 2-0 victory over Bumamuru at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mothobi Mvala thrust the Brazilians ahead 11 minutes into the match before Teboho Mokoena doubled their advantage on 49 minutes.

The home win saw Sundowns sealing a 6-0 aggregate victory following a 4-0 away victory two weeks ago.

It was a big victory for the Brazilians who shed little sweat against the Burundian side.

With the likes of Peter Shalulile and Ronwen Williams starting as substitutes, Sundowns looked comfortable against the East Africans.

They went into the match with an injury list that included Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Sammy Seabi, Bathusi Aubaas, Marcelo Allende, Lesiba Nku and Sipho Mbule.

ALL EYES ON: After Lucas Ribeiro Costa grabbed a brace in the first-leg clash, he raised expectations on himself.

But the Brazilian star was substituted 10 minutes into the match due to injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masandawana are the only Premier Soccer League team left in the Champions League following Orlando Pirates exit on Friday.

Sundowns will now seek to dominate in the group stage as they always do in recent seasons. They would be pushing to transfer their supremacy in the group phase into the knockout stage.

This is a tournament they last won in 2016 and their quality is usually measured by their campaign on the continent.

WHAT NEXT? The Brazilians will now switch focus to the Premier Soccer League as well as the African Football League which kicks off next month.

They will also wait to learn their Champions League group stage opponents and would be hoping for a favourable draw.

They go into their next match after high in confidence after winning 32 league matches, a record in the PSL era.

They will also be keen to win their first trophy of the season when they meet Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final next weekend.