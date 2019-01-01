Mamelodi Sundowns to take on Lobi Stars without Jeremy Brockie

Masandawana will need to look elsewhere for firepower upfront as they will be without their star forward

Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Lobi Stars in their Caf Champions League group stage opener without the services of Jeremy Brockie.

The New Zealand international looks to finally be finding his feet at Chloorkop after a slow start to life in Tshwane.

However, despite becoming a focal point of Sundowns’ attack after the departure of both Khama Billiat and Percy Tau, as well the injury to Sibusiso Vilakazi, Masandawana coach Pitso Mosimane will be forced to reshuffle his line-up.

While Sundowns jetted off to Nigeria recently, Brockie was a notable exclusion as he is suspended for the crunch tie set for Friday evening in Enugu.

“I won’t travel but I’m backing the guys to do the job in Nigeria,” Brockie told IOL.

“I think it is going to be a physical encounter. Last season we didn’t do well in the group stages and we want to improve on that this season,” Brockie continued.

Meanwhile, Brockie was most recently in Sundowns’ starting XI that overcame Kaizer Chiefs.

The win saw Sundowns extend their unbeaten run as they are yet to lose a league encounter this season and currently find themselves fourth on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table with several games in hand over the league leaders Bidvest Wits.

But Brockie does not want to get carried away and warns that there is still a lot of work to be done before they can reclaim their crown.

“It is nice to be still unbeaten in the league. It is good that we are turning our draws in to wins now. The team is getting stronger and we must keep on collecting points. The 2-1 win against Chiefs was good,” he said.

“We can’t get ahead ourselves. We have to turn our games in hand into points and close the gap. At Mamelodi Sundowns we want to win every trophy on offer and we also want to win the league,” Brockie expressed.