Mamelodi Sundowns to feature in Fifa 23 as only African team in historic EA Sports partnership

The Tshwane giants issued the following statement on Friday evening

Mamelodi Sundowns are proud to announce a historic new partnership with EA Sports which sees the club positioned as the only African team in the latest edition of the world-renowned Fifa 23 video game title.

In an official announcement on Friday, it has been confirmed that South Africa’s reigning domestic league champions will feature in Fifa 23, the latest season of the game, when it launches on 30 September 2022.

The agreement designates EA Sports as Sundowns’ exclusive sports video gaming partner, while there are numerous in-game integrations that will pay homage to the rich heritage, legacy and success of a team also affectionately known as Masandawana.

As an ambitious, inspiring, dynamic and entertaining family-rooted club that aspires to be the biggest African football team in the world, this announcement serves as further recognition of Sundowns’ ever-increasing global appeal.

Along with EA Sports’ introduction of Mamelodi Sundowns, new club partnerships also include Rangers F.C and Celtic F.C, in addition to extended partnerships with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. and Leeds United who all, alongside a renowned roster of partners, continue to help deliver the most authentic and immersive experiences for football fans globally.

Speaking after the historic and long-awaited announcement was made on Friday, Tlhopie Motsepe, the 33-year-old Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns FC said: “Sport has the unique ability to bring people together, and no sport unites people as powerfully as football does in Africa. From its first introduction in 1993, the Fifa video game series has played a similar role in bringing Africans together around gaming consoles across the continent, and more recently, it has brought African gamers to the world.

“Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club is delighted to be part of the EA Sports roster of teams and is humbled to represent our continent in the latest edition of FIFA 23. For the longest time, supporters of South African football have pleaded with us to get the team included on the platform. Now, we can finally give gamers the chance to play as The Brazilians of Africa, Bafana Ba Style (The Boys with Style) and take on the best clubs in global football. This is a special milestone in Mamelodi Sundowns’ history and I would like to thank EA Sports and Roc Nation Sports International for believing in the club.”

These sentiments were echoed by Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International, the sports and entertainment agency that facilitated this partnership.

“This is yet another hugely significant moment in the history of the Mamelodi Sundowns football club,” Yormark commented.

“When Roc Nation Sports International first teamed up with Sundowns in a dynamic collaboration last year, we were committed to amplifying the club’s inspiring story as a team that truly embodies their motto ‘The Sky is the Limit’. This partnership with EA Sports is yet another testament to this club mantra. Congratulations to Sundowns and all of their supporters.”

James Salmon, Marketing Director of EA Sports Fifa said it was “an exciting day to welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the EA Sports family”.

“Partnering with Mamelodi Sundowns will enable us to continue to deliver authentic and comprehensive interactive football experiences for fans to enjoy in Fifa 23 and beyond.”