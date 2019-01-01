Mamelodi Sundowns to face Wydad Casablanca in Caf Champions League semi-finals

Wydad Casablanca's 5-0 win over Horoya AC saw them set up a semi-final date with Sundowns, who beat Al Ahly in the quarter-finals

The Brazilians reached the final four after ousting 5-1 on aggregate on Saturday night, while Wydad Casablanca hammered Horoya AC 5-0 in the second leg, ending the Guinean's fairy tale with 5-0 aggregate scoreline.

Both Sundowns and Wydad have met six times since September 2017, and the sides have become fierce rivals in continental football.

In the previous six meetings, Wydad recorded three wins to Sundowns' two while the other match ended in a draw.

This time around, the stakes will be high with both sides eyeing a place in the Caf Champions League final.

Sundowns won the Caf Champions League trophy in 2016, only to be replaced as continental champions the following year by Wydad.

Pitso Mosimane's men were in the same group as Wydad earlier in the campaign, and it was the Moroccans who topped the group, leaving the South African side to settle for a second place.

And the Tshwane giants would perhaps be pleased to be facing a familiar foe as this would make their preparation a bit easier.

The other semi-final will see defending champions Esperance de Tunis battle it out against .

Esperance and Mazembe have previously won the coveted trophy, and experience will come to the fore when the two sides face each other over two legs.

According to Caf, the first-leg matches will take place on the weekend of April 26-27, with the return leg fixtures pencilled for the first weekend of May 2019.