Mamelodi Sundowns tie down Thato Sibiya's long term future following loan move to French Ligue 1 side Lille OSC

French Ligue 1 side Lille OSC have secured the services of Thato Sibiya on loan from South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

While initial reports suggested the deal could lead to a permanent sale, the Brazilians have swiftly moved to resolve the uncertainty by announcing that they handed the 20-year-old defender a new long-term contract before sending him out on loan.

"Mamelodi Sundowns are pleased to announce that Thato Sibiya has signed a new long-term contract with the club," the club stated.

"Mamelodi Sundowns have also reached an agreement with French Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille for Thato to join the club on a season-long loan.

"We wish Thato all the best for the season ahead and his next challenge in France."

Sibiya drew interest from clubs overseas after making his mark in the Sundowns first team and representing South Africa at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA U20 World Cup.

He will begin his Lille spell with the reserve side as he works to acclimatise to his new surroundings.









A statement released by the French club reads:

LOSC today announced the signing of young and promising South African defender Thato Sibiya (20 years old) from Mamelodi Sundowns FC (South Africa). He joins the club on a one-year loan (with an option to buy) and will initially be part of the reserve team.

Born on June 23, 2006, Thato Majoro Sibiya is a fast and powerful left-back with great potential. After starting his career at Panorama FC in Johannesburg, Thato was fully developed at Mamelodi Sundowns FC, one of Africa's most popular and successful clubs. It was in the yellow and blue colors of the Pretoria-based club – where former Lille player Lebo Mothiba also plays – that Thato made his professional debut. The South African U17 and U20 international notably played in and won the CAF Champions League last season.

LOSC is delighted to be able to support the development of Thato Sibiya. We welcome him and wish him the best of luck settling into the Dogues' reserve team.