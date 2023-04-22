Mamelodi Sundowns thump CR Belouizdad to boost Caf Champions League semi-final hopes

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed an impressive 4-1 victory over CR Belouizdad in Saturday night's Caf Champions League clash.

Shalulile grabbed a brace in Algers

Downs put one foot in the semi-finals

Mokwena's side will now face Richards Bay

WHAT HAPPENED? The quarter-final first-leg match was played at the newly-built Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algeria.

Sundowns got off to the perfect start as Peter Shalulile netted in the sixth minute after being set-up by Aubrey Modiba and it was the Namibian marksman's 20th goal of the current season.

The 2016 African champions then doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Shalulile's pass found Neo Maema who hit the back of the net with the hosts struggling to contain Masandawana's quick attackers.

Belouizdad finished the first-half the stronger of the two teams and they pulled one back through Miloud Rebiaï who gave the hosts some hope.

However, Shalulile continued to torment the hosts' defence and he managed to grab his brace when he netted in the 51st minute - restoring Downs' two-goal lead.

Sundowns' 4-1 win was sealed by substitute Cassius Mailula in stoppage time as the diminutive striker scored with a sublime strike.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Masandawana put one foot in the semi-finals of Africa's biggest club tournament.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena's side will book their place in the last four if they avoid a defeat in the second-leg clash on April 29 in Pretoria.

The winner on aggregate is scheduled to face either Simba SC of Tanzania or Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals next month.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now square off with Richards Bay in a PSL encounter on Tuesday.

Sundowns have already been crowned 2022-23 PSL champions and they will use the game against the Natal Rich Boys as preparation for the crucial clash with Belouizdad.