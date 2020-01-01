Mamelodi Sundowns threw away two points vs TTM - Mngqithi

The Brazilians boss acknowledged that he was worried that his side would suffer a sucker punch on a counter-attack as they were held on Wednesday

head coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes his side should have come away with more that a draw from Wednesday night's league encounter against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Brazilians had a few chances in the first half but, having failed to take those, became increasingly frustrated in the second sytanza and seemed to run out of ideas as the game wore on.

Having beaten 3-0 in their previous match, Mngqithi would have been expecting much more against Premier Soccer League rookies TTM, and was unhappy with his side's inability to stamp their authority on the game.



"Two points lost, because honestly speaking, we pushed them from the first whistle," Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the match. "We never gave them time to play.

"We created three good opportunities from our high press," he continued, "[and we were] unfortunate not to get a goal or even something on target."

Despite enjoying the lion's share of possession, Sundowns lacked dynamism in the final third, with new boys TTM appearing largely comfortable in dealing with their incoherent attacking strategy.

"[Peter] Shalulile had a big chance, the captain had a big chance in the early stages of the game [Hlompho Kekana hit the bar], it was just unfortunate," the coach added. "When you don't take such chances against a team that is sitting back and hoping to catch you on the counter, you have to be worried.

"I was worried they would get one good counter attack and punish us."

The Downs mentor was also unhappy that his side was not given a penalty after Keletso Makgalwa and TTM defender Alfred Ndengane tangled in the opposition box.

"I honestly believe that was a clear penalty, but in football you must take what you get," he said. "It was an outcome of the situation when it was supposed to be a penalty.

"In my opinion, I have not looked at the video yet, but I believe that was a penalty."

Sundowns will have a week to regroup before their next match – a league fixture away to next Wednesday.