Why there could be many unhappy Mamelodi Sundowns players this season

The Masandawana squad is overflowing with quality players and it's difficult to see how the coaching staff are going to maintain a happy squad

The signing spree which has taken place at over the past few months is likely to mean that a number of players find themselves sidelined.

We've seen over the years how the big-spending Sundowns have often had star players not only sitting on the bench but sitting up in the stands, such has been the depth of their quality.

Sundowns will, of course, need a good-sized squad in order to challenge for the Caf as well as all the domestic trophies on offer.

But even with this factored in, the Brazilians seem to have an overly big squad, with close to 40 players currently registered.

It gives the coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela plenty of options and it means that fatigue and injuries can potentially be minimised.

The veterans





Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, defender Wayne Arendse, and midfielders Tiyani Mabunda and Anthony Laffor have been loyal servants of the club over the years. For the most part their action was limited last season, and none of them has played a single minute this season.



It's difficult to see any of these players will get much of an extended run in the team this season unless there are some serious injury problems at the club. Left-back Tebogo Langerman, 34, could also find himself in this category.

The newcomers





Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss was doing great at but now finds himself behind one of the continent's best in Denis Onyango. Grant Margeman, a 22-year-old attacking midfielder, was a crucial player for Cape Town but may struggle for game-time at a point in his career when he should be playing regularly.

Other new signings who are yet to play at Downs include the talented trio of Mothobi Mvala, Gift Motupa and Lesedi Kapinga while Haashim Domingo has featured sparingly. Aubrey Modiba, who broke into the Bafana Bafana squad while at SuperSport United, has only had 17 minutes this season.

It's also difficult to see Nyiko Mobbie, who showed so much promise at , getting much action.

Even someone like George Maluleka, brought in from , could battle for regular minutes should the likes of Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana stay fit.

In fact of all the new signings, the only obvious starters appear to be Kermit Erasmus and Peter Shalulile, while it remains to be seen how fit the club's latest signing, Brian Mandela Onyango is, after some time out of the game with injuries.

Fringe players





The likes of Mauricio Affonso, Reyaad Pieterse, Lebogang Maboe and Phakamani Mahlambi have never really fully nailed down their places with the Tshwane club and now face an increasingly tough task to do that.

The youngsters





Up-and-coming stars such as Promise Mkhuma, Sphelele Mkhulise, Keletso Makgalwa and Luvuyo Phewa could find their progress hampered in such a star-studded squad.

