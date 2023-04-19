Mamelodi Sundowns' teenage wonderkid Mabena opens up on balancing homework and PSL football

New kid on the Sundowns block Siyabonga Mabena reveals how he juggles high school with the demands of the Premier Soccer League

Mabena made his senior debut at 16 years old

Teenager has to balance school with pro football

Has been compared to Gift Leremi

WHAT HAPPENED? Mabena made his PSL debut on March 14 when he came on as a substitute in the 5-1 routing of Royal AM. It was just over a month after he turned 16.

The fresh-faced Grade 11 Clapham High School pupil has since made two more league appearances and featured in last weekend’s Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch.

Mabena explains how he handles his studies while at the same time playing for Sundowns who have a squad of superstars at their disposal.

WHAT MABENA SAID: "I have a lot of people who help me to strike a fine balance between studying and training. After training, I always make sure that I go to study,” said Mabena as per Times Live.

“My friends also play a big role in making sure that I do my homework and things like that.

"I just act normal as any other player in the team [South Africa Under-17]. The fact that I have been with the [Sundowns] first team doesn't mean I should be big now, no. I conduct myself as I had been doing all along because I am still the same person as I was before.

"My life hasn't really changed. Yes, certain things won't be like before but there are no major changes to talk about."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabena is already being mentioned as a bright, future prospect of South African football. His Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena recently compared him with the late dribbling wizard Gift Leremi.

More is expected from the Sundowns wonderkid when he travels to Algeria with Amajimbos for the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations. The tournament runs from April 29 to May 19.

WHAT NEXT FOR MABENA? The Sundowns starlet is getting ready to shine on the continental stage when the South Africa national Under-17 get down to business in Algeria.

He will be keen to show his abilities at the tournament knowing that some of Bafana Bafana's greatest talents have gained recognition at age-group continental tournaments, like Benni McCarthy announced himself at the Under-20 Afcon in 1997.