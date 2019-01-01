Mamelodi Sundowns Team of the Decade: Billiat, Dolly, Tau lead star-studded side

Having lifted a number of trophies in recent times, Goal takes a look at the Mamelodi Sundowns team of the decade

have been regarded as trendsetters in recent times, especially under the guidance of coach Pitso Mosimane.

Since the 55-year-old took over at Chloorkop in 2012, they have managed to lift nine trophies, including the lucrative Caf .

Under Mosimane’s seven-year stay with Masandawana, they have the Nedbank Cup, four titles, Telkom Knockout Cup, Caf Champions League, and Super Cup titles to their name.

In addition, the reigning Premier Soccer League champions recently lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup trophy for the second time under the experienced manager, who has worked with many fine stars during his tenure in Pretoria.

In this feature, Goal reveal our Sundowns Team of the Decade, including those players who have since left to join overseas clubs, and those who are still playing elsewhere in the PSL.

Denis Onyango

The big netminder has played a crucial role for Sundowns and has firmly claimed the number one jersey as his own.

The 34-year-old joined Sundowns in 2011 and was named Goalkeeper of the Year following their Caf Champions League exploits in 2016.

Asavela Mbekile

‘Shooz’ played a pivotal role for the Brazilians as they went on to lift their first continental trophy, bringing stability at the back whilst also playing as central midfielder.

However, the 33-year-old has since been replaced by Anele Ngcongca and Thapelo Morena in the right-back spot, and was shipped out ahead of the 2018/19 season.

He's currently with .

Tebogo Langerman

One of the most consistent left-backs for Sundowns, Langerman's ability to provide crosses and snuff out dangerous attacks has allowed the wideman to shine above his peers.

The 33-year-old was an integral part of the Caf Champions League-winning squad as he netted a stunner against SC at home in the semi-final.

Wayne Arendse

The Cape Town-born centre-back completed his switch from Cape Town Santos back in 2012, and is now one of the longest-serving players at Sundowns.

The 35-year-old has also managed to chip in with crucial goals in both the domestic and continental campaigns.

Although Mosimane is refreshing his squad with the likes of Mosa Lebusa and Motjeka Madisha, Arendse remains key for the club.

Thabo Nthethe

The former Bloemfontein skipper rose to prominence with the Brazilians and was known as a most reliable of penalty takers during his time with the Tshwane giants.

Despite giving him the armband in some matches, Mosimane ultimately brought in Ricardo Nascimento, who pushed Nthethe down the pecking order.

The 35-year-old is currently clubless, although he had a short stint with after leaving Sundowns at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Tiyani Mabunda

‘Shuga’ has formed a solid partnership with skipper Hlompho Kekana in the heart of the park and he remains an important figure at the club.

Mosimane has taken a different route to other coaches in terms of converting players to ensure that he has depth, but he consistently calls upon the experienced players when the going gets tough.

The former Black man has been used sparingly in recent times in light of the emergence of Sphelele Mkhulise and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Hlompho Kekana

At 34, Kekana remains an ever-present in the starting line-up at Sundowns, thanks to his lifestyle and consistency.

He is one of the players who will always be remembered on the continent after leading the club to its historical Caf Champions League triumph, as well as taking them to the 2016 Club World Cup. His partnership with Andile Jali in recent times means he remains relevant to the club’s push for more trophies despite his advancing years.

Anthony Laffor

The lanky Liberian is one of the longest-serving players in the Sundowns camp but he has had his fair share of injuries.

Laffor is no stranger to big games and was influential as Sundowns secured continental gold in 2016.

The 34-year-old former Jomo Cosmos winger joined Sundowns in 2012, and may yet be one of Mosimane's key men again, when he recovers from a niggling injury.

Percy Tau

Currently with ’s , Tau is one of the most inspiring players to ever play for Sundowns.

He has scooped major awards in Belgium and has already played in the Champions League, facing the likes of and . The 25-year-old was part of the Sundowns squad that toppled Zamalek en route to becoming African champions.

Khama Billiat

Billiat will remain a darling to the Sundowns coach and the supporters, largely because of his silky first touch and awesome ability to make runs in behind the defence.

His ability to read long-range passes from Onyango or Kekana, plus his combination play with Leonardo Castro made him a lethal attacker in the PSL and on the continent.

He left Sundowns at the end of the 2017/18 season to join rivals , but hasn't (yet) achieved the same level of success in Soweto.

Keagan Dolly

Article continues below

Currently plying his trade in with , Dolly is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant left-footed players ever to don the Sundowns jersey.

He was deadly in the final third and his displays forced the Kaboyellow family to come up with the ‘CBD’ term, referring to his partnership with Billiat and Castro.

Although Sundowns have enjoyed the contributions of players such as Gaston Sirino, Lyle Lakay, and Themba Zwane, Dolly’s contribution will always be cherished at Chloorkop.