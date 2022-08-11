Mamelodi Sundowns target more new signings - Mokwena

The Brazilians have so far announced the arrival of three players while the other two have been confirmed by their former clubs

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says the Tshwane giants are not yet done with their transfer business.

Only three players midfielder Sipho Mbule, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and forward Abubeker Nassir have been unveiled by the Brazilians.

But they are yet to announce the signing of Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Chile international midfielder Marcelo Allende whose moves to Chloorkop have been confirmed by their respective former clubs.

Mokwena feels they still need to add more players as they look to maintain their Premier Soccer League stranglehold as well as win the Caf Champions League.

“I don’t think the business is done and the club will make the necessary announcement. All I can tell you is that the chequebook is not closed yet,” said Mokwena as per Phakaaathi.

Mokwena’s remarks come amid reports that Bongani Zungu is close to returning to Sundowns.

Zungu is a free agent and has already confirmed he is in talks with the Brazilians after leaving Ligue 2 side Amiens SC.

New signing Nassir made his Masandawana debut in Wednesday’s league defeat by TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld.

The Ethiopian came on for Thabiso Kutumela with 26 minutes remaining as Sundowns searched for an equaliser.

“We just need to be patient with him, it takes a bit of time,” Mokwena said according to Times Live.

“What you see is what you get. He is not a difficult player to try to profile because you are talking about a 22-year-old player who for two consecutive seasons was the top goal scorer in the Ethiopian League.

“Last season he had to prematurely end the season in Ethiopia with about 14 to 15 goals and the eventual leading goal scorer overtook him with two or three games still to be played.

“I think he could have won the top goalscorer award but young players sometimes become difficult to profile because of the difficulty in engaging the potential.”

Another new arrival Mbule also came on from the bench for a second successive game while Williams has started and relegated Denis Onyango to the bench in the last two games.