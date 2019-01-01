Mamelodi Sundowns target Mkhize signs new deal with Cape Town City
Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has extended his stay with the ambitious PSL club by signing a new contract.
The experienced defender has established himself as one of the top right-backs in the country in recent years.
His exploits have not gone unnoticed as he is a regular in the South Africa national team as the first-choice right-back.
Mkhize, who has attracted interest from Mamelodi Sundowns and overseas clubs, signed a three-year deal with the Citizens.
A club statement read: "Cape Town City FC are delighted to announce that Captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has signed a new three year deal with the club."
City club chairman John Comitis has already confirmed Mkhize is on the radar of Sundowns and clubs from Turkey, China and Saudi Arabia.
However, the former Maritzburg United player is pleased to have extended his stay with the Mother City-based side.
“I’m grateful to Cape Town City for giving me this opportunity. When I first arrived here I felt like I was at home,” Mkhize said.
The hard-working player had led City to their maiden MTN8 Cup last year and he was named the club's 2018/19 Player of the Season.
Mkhize was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt.
City made the announcement on their official Twitter page:
OFFICIAL| Cape Town City FC are delighted to announce that Captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has signed a new three year deal with the club pic.twitter.com/96jZJcDAp8— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 15, 2019