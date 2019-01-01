Mamelodi Sundowns target Mkhize signs new deal with Cape Town City

The 30-year-old player has signed a new contract with the Citizens after attracting interest from overseas clubs

captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has extended his stay with the ambitious club by signing a new contract.

The experienced defender has established himself as one of the top right-backs in the country in recent years.

His exploits have not gone unnoticed as he is a regular in the national team as the first-choice right-back.

Mkhize, who has attracted interest from and overseas clubs, signed a three-year deal with the Citizens.

A club statement read: "Cape Town City FC are delighted to announce that Captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has signed a new three year deal with the club."

City club chairman John Comitis has already confirmed Mkhize is on the radar of Sundowns and clubs from , and .

However, the former player is pleased to have extended his stay with the Mother City-based side.

“I’m grateful to Cape Town City for giving me this opportunity. When I first arrived here I felt like I was at home,” Mkhize said.

The hard-working player had led City to their maiden MTN8 Cup last year and he was named the club's 2018/19 Player of the Season.

Article continues below

Mkhize was also part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2019 (Afcon) finals in .

City made the announcement on their official Twitter page: