Mamelodi Sundowns’ target Emiliano Tade not for sale as AmaZulu set their sights on top eight finish

The outspoken general manager insists they will not part ways with their players because they have set their targets for this season

Mamelodi Sundowns may not land their target as AmaZulu are not prepared to part ways with any of their players during the current transfer window.

According to the club’s general manager Lunga Sokhela, Usuthu will not entertain any offers after reports emerged that the Brazilians were targeting striker, Emiliano Tade.

“He (Pitso Mosimane) did not mention names of the players they want to sign. He said there is a player somewhere in KwaZulu-Natal and that player could be with Golden Arrows or Maritzburg United,” Sokhela told Isolezwe.

Mosimane dropped a hint last week that he is looking for a striker as they released Guinea-Bissau’s Toni Silva, who has since joined Egyptian side Al Ittihad, but AmaZulu are seemingly not prepared to budge on their prized Argentine star.

“For now we are not talking to any club regarding one of our players. You will know that there is a lot of speculation and guessing during the transfer window. We are not planning to sell Tade as the transfer window is open,” he said.

Furthermore, the AmaZulu boss insists their mission is to finish in the top eight in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and selling players will not help their cause.

“We are not in a position to sell our players. Our priority is to qualify for the top eight and do well in the Nedbank Cup – selling our players will definitely not help us,” continued the manager.

The Durban-based outfit have only signed versatile campaigner Ayabulela Konqobe, who was a free agent in the past few months.

Article continues below

“There is nothing that we plan to do during this transfer window, we can only promote one or two players from our MultiChoice Diski Challenge team,” he explained.

“We may have a central defender that will come for trials and will be assessed,” he concluded.