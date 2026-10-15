Mamelodi Sundowns talent hoarding of right backs gets nod of approval - 'They always have quality options'

Strategic recruitment or panic buying?

The recent recruitment drive at Chloorkop has seen Mamelodi Sundowns add significant depth to their defensive flanks, even while already boasting established internationals. Before the current campaign kicked off, the club secured the signatures of both Thabang Matuludi and Deano van Rooyen.

This flurry of activity was partly necessitated by a series of unfortunate injuries. With Khuliso Mudau sidelined for an extended period, the club initially looked to Thapelo Morena and Zuko Mdunyelwa to provide cover. However, a fitness setback for Morena forced the technical team to act decisively.

While some observers have suggested that the double acquisition of Van Rooyen and Matuludi bordered on panic buying, others see it as a calculated move to navigate a congested fixture list. Sundowns are not only chasing domestic glory but are also competing in major CAF competitions and looking ahead to international commitments.

Vuyo Mere defends the Sundowns culture

Club icon Vuyo Mere, who spent many successful years patrolling the right flank for the Brazilians himself, believes the current situation is simply a continuation of the club's long-standing philosophy of strength in depth. Mere suggests that the pursuit of excellence requires having multiple top-tier options available at all times.

“It’s been the culture at Mamelodi Sundowns to sign quality players,” Mere said in an exclusive interview with IOL.

“They don’t wait for a player to lose form; they always have quality options. It’s nothing new to see that they have a number of players competing for the same position. We know the quality of Mdunyelwa and Morena. We know that Khuliso Mudau won’t be available for some time. They’ve got Van Rooyen as well, who’s a quality player… it’s good competition.”

The veteran defender, who transitioned into retirement in 2024 at the age of 40, understands the pressures that come with such a crowded dressing room. He argues that the internal competition at Chloorkop serves as a catalyst for player development.

National team implications and professional conduct

The battle for the right-back spot at Sundowns has significant ramifications for Pitso Mosimane and the Bafana Bafana national team. In the absence of Mudau, Orlando Pirates’ Kamogelo Sebelebele has stepped into the international starting role, with Matuludi providing cover.

Mere is quick to point out that this level of competition requires a high degree of professionalism and emotional intelligence from the players. He cites the example of the goalkeeping department, where Ronwen Williams and Ricardo Goss have maintained a positive relationship despite vying for the same jersey. Mere believes that a healthy dressing room atmosphere is vital for the club's continued success and longevity at the top.

“I think we need to understand that all coaches have their preferred players,” Mere added during his discussion.

“If you focus on what people think or try to impress others, you end up entertaining talks of clashes with teammates, which is completely unprofessional. We have seen Thapelo Morena and Khuliso Mudau playing for the same team and both getting selected for the national team.

"We have Ricardo Goss and Ronwen Williams competing for the same position at club and national level. They maintain a great relationship, and that comes down to having a good heart. It comes with the game. If you open your heart and wish others well, good things will always come back to you.

"It’s a message that should go out to the youngsters: as a professional football player, stay humble and wish the best for others,” he concluded.



