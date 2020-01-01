Mamelodi Sundowns take decisive action to end Sirino speculation

The Masandawana attacker has featured in only one match so far this season, the very first game of the 2020/21 campaign

Defending champions issued a statement on Monday saying they have terminated discussions with over the potential sale of forward Gaston Sirino.

Speculation has been ongoing for several months that the player wants to leave Sundowns after three seasons with the club, in which he scored 29 goals and added 24 assists while winning the Telkom Knockout, Nedbank Cup and three league titles.

Looking to bring an end to the distraction and to try and get Sirino focused on his job, Masandawana released the following statement:

"Mamelodi Sundowns FC today [Monday 28 December] announced that it has terminated discussions with Al Ahly SC as the two clubs are too far from each other on the transfer fee for Gaston Sirino.

"The good relations between the President of Al Ahly, Mr Mahmoud El Khatib and the President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe will continue as well as the good relations between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly but there is no point or purpose in continuing the discussions on Gaston Sirino.

"Mamelodi Sundowns will continue releasing players to European, African and other football countries like it did for Percy Tau, Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Ivorian International Siaka Tiéné and other players but the transfer fee must be competitive as Mamelodi Sundowns is consistently paying high and internationally competitive transfer fees for the players that it acquires.

"Gaston Sirino must now focus on his football and compete for a starting position at Mamelodi Sundowns."

It will remain to be seen how focused Sirino will be as he has previously made clear his desire to join his former coach Pitso Mosimane at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The South American has played only once for Sundowns this season, in their opening game of the season, a quarter-final defeat against Bloemfontein in the MTN8.

The 29-year-old forward has reportedly been out with a hamstring injury and last month it was revealed by Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi that Sirino was recovering well but would not be rushed back into action.

The Tshwane team are top of the league standings at the Christmas break in .

Mosimane recently guided Al Ahly to a treble success, winning the Caf , as well as the domestic league and cup titles.