Mamelodi Sundowns sweating over fitness of ex-Orlando Pirates duo Jali and Erasmus

The Brazilians could be without two key players as they look to extend their lead at the top of the league standings with a win over Usuthu

are sweating over the fitness of Andile Jali and Kermit Erasmus ahead of Premer Soccer League ( ) resumption.

The Tshwane giants are set to take on FC on Sunday as the 2020/21 league campaign resumes following the international Fifa break.

Jali, who withdrew from the Bafana Bafana squad which took on Sao Tome and Principe, is nursing a mild hamstring injury which he picked up during the league match against on November 4.

More teams

While Erasmus sustained a knock to his ankle while on national duty which saw him miss Bafana's first 2022 (Afcon) qualifier against Sao Tome in Durban on November 13.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

However, the speedy striker was introduced as a second-half substitute in the second encounter against Sao Tome which took place in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has provided an update on the two experienced players as Masandawana look to extend their lead at the top of the PSL standings with a with over Usuthu.

"We are sweating a little bit. We're sweating and a little bit concerned about AJ. He has not trained with us," Mokwena told the media.

"But we are getting good feedback from the doctors, so we have to see on AJ and assess leading up to the game."

"When Kermit comes back from Bafana Bafana we have to assess him because it's a muscular injury and all these studies show that niggles are always related to injury, 75 percent of the time," he added.

"So, it's important to treat that as precautionary and get our medical team to assess and have a look because Kermit is important for us."

Erasmus has walked straight into the Sundowns starting line-up after joining the reigning PSL champions from Cape Town City prior to the start of the current season.

Article continues below

The former marksman has played three matches for Masandawana and netted once which was against in the opening league game of the campaign.

His former Pirates teammate Jali has been influential for the Brazilians having picked up the Man of the Match accolade after the 2-0 win over Cape Town City two weeks ago.

Sundowns are scheduled to host AmaZulu at the 2010 Fifa World Cup quarter-final venue, Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane.