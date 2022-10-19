Mamelodi Sundowns survive late controversy to go top with Marumo Gallants win

Mamelodi Sundowns squeezed out a 1-0 league win over Marumo Gallants at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night.

A fourth straight league win sends Downs top of the table

A brilliant combination play results in the only goal of the game

Late drama as Cheick Soumaro has an 89th-minute goal ruled out

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns had the better of the chances on the night but only managed to convert one, when Sphelele Mkhulise rounded off a lovely move also involving Themba Zwane and the superb Teboho Mokoena. Gallants did well though to stay in the game and nearly sneaked a late point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the end it was an edgy win for the Brazilians but they were deserved winners and are back on top of the log after a two-week break due to playing in the Caf Champions League - ominous news for the chasing pack.

ALL EYES ON: Referee Michael Mosemeng and his assistants Thabo Thinane and Bongani Mnguni-Matete were at the centre of a number of hotly contested calls as Sundowns had two penalty appeals turned down and Gallants had a late goal ruled off-sides. Replays though suggest that they got them all right despite the various protestations.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:



backpagepix

backpagepix

backpagepix

DID YOU KNOW? It was a sixth clean sheet in the league for Downs keeper Ronwen Williams and a seventh in all competitions this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAMELODI SUNDOWNS? The Brazilians were given a real workout ahead of their next match - Saturday's second-leg MTN8 semi-final clash against Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. The first leg ended 0-0.