Mamelodi Sundowns suffer blow as Mngqithi issues Coetzee injury update

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has provided an injury update regarding Rivaldo Coetzee and Erwin Saavedra.



The experienced tactician revealed that Coetzee is unlikely to feature for the Tshwane giants in the remainder of the current season due to a hernia injury that he suffered last month.



The defensive midfielder last featured on March 2 which was against TS Galaxy in a Premier Soccer League clash and his injury needed surgery.



“Coetzee, I am not too sure that we will be able to see him this season. If it happens, we will all appreciate it because we would not want to rush,” Mngqithi told the media.



"I was asking almost the same question from our doctors yesterday about Coetzee, but the answers that I got were sufficient to make me say let’s do the right thing and not hope to have him very soon. If it does happen, we will appreciate it.



Coetzee is one of Masandawana's most influential players having picked up several Man of the Match accolades this term as Sundowns look to clinch a quadruple having won the MTN8 title last October.



The Tshwane giants are sitting at the top of the PSL standings and they are in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals and Nedbank Cup semi-finals.



However, Mngqithi did issue a positive update on Saveedra, who last featured for Masandawana two months ago, and the Bolivian midfielder could make his return to action in Angola against Petro de Luanda in the Champions League encounter on Saturday.



"But as for Saavedra, we are going to see him, we will definitely see him. It was a close call for this Angola game," the former Lamontville Golden Arrows and Chippa United coach added.



"He could have easily travelled with the team to Angola, but we felt we don’t have to rush, but we believe when we come back, he might be in a better space to help us.”



Saveedra joined Sundowns from Bolivia's Club Bolivar in January this year.