Mamelodi Sundowns suffer Anthony Laffor injury blow ahead of Al Ahly clash

The Masandawana boss believes that the skillful winger could be out for the remainder of the season

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that Anthony Laffor is set to miss their Caf clash with on Saturday.

The Liberian winger, who is one of Sundowns' key attackers, could be out for the season with a knee injury which requires surgery.

“We have a lot of injuries, but Laffor is going for surgery. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know, but he will probably miss the rest of the season,” Mosimane told the media.

“It is not nice because he always comes up and saves us – he has got that goal that we all know about. It’s not easy, that knee has been troubling him,” he added.

“All the time it gets swollen. We want him to play, but he has to manage it. He has to be smart, he is not young anymore,” concluded the coach.

Laffor has contributed four goals and one assist out of 17 games in all competitions for the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions this season.

The 34-year-old will always be remembered for scoring a vital goal against Al Ahly's Egyptian rivals in the Champions League final at Lucas Moripe Stadium three years ago.

Article continues below

Mosimane will be prompted to call upon the likes of Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, Emiliano Tade and Gaston Sirino to unlock Al Ahly defence as they look to win the quarter-final first-leg clash on Saturday.