‘Mamelodi Sundowns success not down to money’ – Former SuperSport United and PSL winner Kekana

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has said the club’s success is not because of money.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dominant Masandawana have been Premier Soccer League champions for the last five seasons.

Their success on the pitch has always been linked with big spending, but Kekana, who spent 10 years with the Pretoria club, has offered a different view.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I know a lot of people believe that Sundown’s rise was all because of money, but that is not the case," the 37-year-old said.

"Yes money might help to run the club, but it has always been about getting the right players and having a strong team, that has what worked for the team in the last years, that is why we were so dominant,"

"We have a very good scouting team, it is very huge, and what the management has been doing is making sure that every player they bring to the club is suitable and will be able to adjust and help in bringing silverware.

"There was never anything about buying a player for the sake of buying, but it has always been about making sure that a player who comes will be able to fit in."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The former Black Leopards star discussed how his life is faring since he retired after playing for six clubs as well as Bafana Bafana.

"What I have been doing now is spending more time with my family, I never had much time to be with them as a footballer because of all the traveling and training," he added.

"But now I am enjoying that, and I am happy with what I have accomplished with football. It was a good career for me, and I am just proud of myself and everything that I have contributed to the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kekana is regarded as one of the greatest players of the PSL era. At Sundowns, he won two Nedbank Cups, the Telkom Knockout title, the Caf Champions League, and the Caf Super Cup.

Before he was signed by the Brazilians, the Limpopo-born star, who also played for City Pillars and Bloemfontein Celtic - had won two league titles with SuperSport United.

WHAT NEXT FOR KEKANA? Since he hung up his boots, he has been engaged as a pundit.