Mamelodi Sundowns' success is their enemy - Komphela

The 53-year-old linked up with his new colleagues on Monday morning and he admits there's a lot of work to do to emulate what Mosimane had achieved

Steve Komphela admits joining a club of ' calibre comes with a lot of expectation but he believes the real enemy is the success they have built in the last seven years.

The 53-year-old mentor was unveiled as the club's senior coach although he will report to both Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena who were appointed as co-coaches.

Komphela said it gave him great pleasure coming across some of the players he previously worked with in training and the quality he witnessed on his first day.

"I have worked with some of these superstars here but it was amazing to come across the cream that you meet at the training ground. Every person and every face you come across, every eye you connect with you see just sparks of quality and the energy was there and you could feel that this is an environment that is so fertile that success should also be a possibility and to not underestimate the fact that the success they built is actually the enemy currently because they have to get better from what they have built," Komphela told the Sundowns media team.

"It has to be maintained and the worst-case scenario is it has to be surpassed which is what coach Manqoba and coach Rhulani have mentioned. So, it is a great environment," he said.

Komphela also reacted to his first day at Chloorkop and expressed his delight at being part of the most successful team in the era.

"First days are very anxious but I am very delighted to be part of this great and successful team.

"Joining a team of this calibre, expectations will always be there and beyond that, joining coach Rhulani and coach Manqoba at their head coach positions - it's all about coming together and sharing ideas for the club’s best interest. I would also like to thank the president and the board for this opportunity," added the former Amakhosi mentor.

The Kroonstad-born mentor further revealed that making everyone settle down will be a tough assignment because he hasn't settled down himself.

"At the level of heading as a coach, you have a responsibility to make everybody settle down."

"How do you let everybody settle down when you are also not settled yet? It remains a big responsibility that we guard these superstars, staff members as well - great people, a lot of them we met in the tunnel, some of them were reminding me of stories we used to share and nothing as beautiful as coming across in reality with those you anticipated to cross paths with," concluded Komphela.