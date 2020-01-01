Mamelodi Sundowns' style suits Billiat - Mosimane 'flirts' with Kaizer Chiefs attacker

The Brazilians failed in their attempt to re-sign the 29-year-old at the start of the season but his former coach says the player knows how he feels

Pitso Mosimane has hinted he would like to have Khama Billiat back at without being explicit in his utterances.

The Zimbabwe international left the Brazilians for two seasons ago, and there were reports of him returning.

However, Amakhosi managed to hold on to him and Mosimane says he still watches the 30-year-old attacker week in and week out, adding he is still an incredible player who likes to be told he's a star.

"Khama played different football [at Sundowns]. Khama is totally different. It's unbelievable - every week I am watching [him]. You must know that I took this boy as a 22-year-old from Cape Town; they were flirting with relegation and I told him that he's the greatest player Zimbabwe has ever produced and [would be] a big player for Sundowns. I sold him the vision and look what happened when Khama was on the pitch," Mosimane told SAFM.

"He is a totally different player and you've got to know how to deal with him; soft and he also likes to be told he's a star."

Mosimane added top players such as Billiat should be treated differently from others to get the best out of them.

While the Sundowns coach didn't want to be drawn into giving a straightforward answer on whether or not he'd still like to have Billiat back at Chloorkop, the response was clear enough.

"When you have top players, you have to make sure they play according to the strengths but the system you play must suit everyone to play to their strengths."

"Of course, it will never be 100 percent the way you want but you've got to allow them to play the way they want to play. Our job is to coach and allow them [top player] to play to their strengths and Sundowns' way of playing suits Khama. I am not saying the way Chiefs play doesn't suit Khama. I know people will start saying other things now.

"All I am saying is that Khama knows. I can tell you he knows... he is a good player and we love him at Sundowns."

"He left for greener pastures and there's nothing wrong. He wants to look after his family - that's life. Neymar left Barca because he wanted something else and wanted to go back to Barca, at least rumour says it but I'm not here to discuss other teams but Khama knows. I will end there," concluded Mosimane.