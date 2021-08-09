Mamelodi Sundowns struck gold by signing promising Sifiso Ngobeni - Rulani Mokwena

The tactician believes the full-back has the potential to be a big player for the Brazilians in the years ahead

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has claimed they struck gold by signing Sifiso Ngobeni even though the left-back position did not need strengthening.

The 24-year-old full-back was signed from Bloemfontein Celtic and according to Mokwena, the star has all the traits of becoming a big player at the Pretoria club. Just like the other new signings brought on board by the Brazilians, Ngobeni agreed on a five-year deal.

Exciting Prospect

"Sifiso [Ngobeni] is an encouraging and exciting prospect that we had to go into the market and get. We felt that the left-back position was really not one that we needed to strengthen but there are certain things that you have got to do in the market," Mokwena told the club's media department.

"With good players like Sifiso with such a huge vacuum of potential, you then have to jump into the market and also because you always do not find players that tick certain boxes from a physical perspective.

"Sifiso has the profile of a full-back that we need; speed, the capacity to go progressively, and consistently run down the line and projects himself very well to the final third.

"You also saw him at Celtic especially when they played with back three most of the times where he was used as a wing-back. He was effective in the left-back channel for Celtic. He has the quality to find spaces in the final third and creates chances.

"Defensively, he has got the hunger but of course, there is still a lot of work to do and improve his profile and his personality."

Mokwena further stressed the need to handle the left-back with care in order to develop and grow into a big player for the Premier Soccer League champions.

"More than that, he is a boy for Mamelodi and one that can relate to the history of this club, the emotions, and connections that are attached to being not just a Sundowns player but a Sundowns supporter," he concluded.

"We feel we struck gold by bringing Sifiso, definitely one that we look forward to investing in and helping to coach, develop and help him to reach his full potential so that he can be a player we think can be for Mamelodi Sundowns."

Thabiso Kutumela, Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema, and Grant Kekana are the other players the PSL giants have signed.