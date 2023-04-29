'Mamelodi Sundowns strongest team in Africa' - CR Belouizdad coach Kouki concedes after defeat in Mzansi

CR Belouizdad coach Nabil Kouki believes Mamelodi Sundowns are currently the best team in Africa.

Downs through to Caf CL semis

They defeated Belouizdad 2-1 on Saturday

Kouki makes his remarks

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns defeated CR Belouizdad 6-2 on aggregate to make it to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

After claiming a 4-1 win in Algeria, the Rhulani Mokwena-led team finished the job on Saturday afternoon in Mzansi.

Kouki argues that the Brazilians cannot be matched by any team in the continent owing to their general quality within the playing unit and the technical bench.

WHAT HE SAID: "Mamelodi Sundowns are the strongest team in Africa right now," Kouki said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"It is a challenge to play this team, but the game had everything. If you talk about football, it’s money.

"All the coaches around the world can see that Mamelodi Sundowns are on a higher level [in Africa] – the other teams are not equals

"It is about the players, the quality, the money. They bought players. Yes, obviously the other teams can also buy players with that type of money but Mamelodi Sundowns have the eye, have the technical team to get the players.

"It is not only about money, you must also have the technical team to find the players and improve the players. You can see on the field, they are a very well-coached team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs won the Premier Soccer League with seven matches to spare. It was their sixth consecutive title in South Africa.

They humiliated Al Ahly in their Caf Champions League group and went on to top the pool and set a meeting with Belouizdad in the last eight.

In the last two campaigns, Sundowns have been eliminated in the quarter-final stage, but this season, they are the favourites.

WHAT NEXT: The Brazilians will now play Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.