Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile wins big at PSL awards
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile won big at the 2020/21 PSL Awards which were held on Sunday evening.
The Namibia international walked away with both the PSL Footballer of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season accolades after inspiring Masandawana to the league title.
Shalulile, who joined the Tshwane giants from Highlands Park prior to the start of the season, beat club teammate Themba Zwane and Maritzburg United captain Thabiso Kutumela to the two awards.
However, Zwane won the PSL Midfielder of the Season accolade for the second year running after helping Sundowns clinch their fourth successive league trophy.
Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC mentor Benni McCarthy scooped the PSL Coach of the Season award after guiding Usuthu to second place in the PSL which is their highest ever finish in the league.
While Baroka FC starlet Evidence Makgopa won the PSL Most Promising Player award while Swallows centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo walked away with the league's Defender of the Season prize.
SuperSport United central midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s strike against Stellenbosch FC on November 4, 2020, was voted as the PSL Goal of the Season.
Orlando Pirates forward Deon Hotto won the MTN8 Last Man Standing award with the Namibia international having been instrumental in the Soweto giants' 2020 MTN8 triumph.
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila goalkeeper Washington Arubi scooped the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award, while Richards Bay youngster Khanyisa Mayo grabbed the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player accolade.
Full list of the winners
PSL Footballer of the Season
Peter Shalulile - Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL Players' Player of the Season
Peter Shalulile - Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL Coach of the Season
Benni McCarthy - AmaZulu FC
PSL Goalkeeper of the Season
Denis Onyango - Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL Defender of the Season
Njabulo Ngcobo - Swallows FC
PSL Midfielder of the Season
Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns
PSL Young Player of the Season
Evidence Makgopa - Baroka FC
PSL Goal of the Season
Teboho Mokoena - SuperSport United
PSL Golden Boot Winner
Bradley Grobler - SuperSport United
PSL Chairman's Award
King Goodwill Zwelithini - Late Zulu King
General Bantu Holomisa - SA Member of Parliament and President of the United Democratic Movement
MTN8 Last Man Standing
Deon Hotto - Orlando Pirates
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament
Washington Arubi - Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player
Khanyiso Mayo - Richards Bay
DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Tournament
Siyanda Nyanga - Mamelodi Sundowns