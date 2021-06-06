Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile wins big at PSL awards

The 27-year-old scooped two top honours following a successful debut campaign with Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile won big at the 2020/21 PSL Awards which were held on Sunday evening.

The Namibia international walked away with both the PSL Footballer of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season accolades after inspiring Masandawana to the league title.

Shalulile, who joined the Tshwane giants from Highlands Park prior to the start of the season, beat club teammate Themba Zwane and Maritzburg United captain Thabiso Kutumela to the two awards.

However, Zwane won the PSL Midfielder of the Season accolade for the second year running after helping Sundowns clinch their fourth successive league trophy.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu FC mentor Benni McCarthy scooped the PSL Coach of the Season award after guiding Usuthu to second place in the PSL which is their highest ever finish in the league.

While Baroka FC starlet Evidence Makgopa won the PSL Most Promising Player award while Swallows centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo walked away with the league's Defender of the Season prize.

SuperSport United central midfielder Teboho Mokoena’s strike against Stellenbosch FC on November 4, 2020, was voted as the PSL Goal of the Season.

Orlando Pirates forward Deon Hotto won the MTN8 Last Man Standing award with the Namibia international having been instrumental in the Soweto giants' 2020 MTN8 triumph.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila goalkeeper Washington Arubi scooped the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award, while Richards Bay youngster Khanyisa Mayo grabbed the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player accolade.

Full list of the winners

PSL Footballer of the Season

Peter Shalulile - Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Players' Player of the Season

Peter Shalulile - Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Coach of the Season

Benni McCarthy - AmaZulu FC

PSL Goalkeeper of the Season

Denis Onyango - Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Defender of the Season

Njabulo Ngcobo - Swallows FC

PSL Midfielder of the Season

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

PSL Young Player of the Season

Evidence Makgopa - Baroka FC

PSL Goal of the Season

Teboho Mokoena - SuperSport United

PSL Golden Boot Winner

Bradley Grobler - SuperSport United

PSL Chairman's Award

King Goodwill Zwelithini - Late Zulu King

General Bantu Holomisa - SA Member of Parliament and President of the United Democratic Movement

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Deon Hotto - Orlando Pirates

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Washington Arubi - Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player

Khanyiso Mayo - Richards Bay

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired Player of the Tournament

Siyanda Nyanga - Mamelodi Sundowns