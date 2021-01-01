Mamelodi Sundowns striker Shalulile, McCarthy win PSL awards

The Brazilians star has cemented his status as one of the most feared forwards in the league while the Usuthu coach has clearly improved his side

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has been named the January/February Premier Soccer League Player of the Month.

The Namibian succeeds Swallows FC’s Ruzaigh Gamildien who grabbed the award in the previous month.

Between January 13 and February 24, the considered period for this gong, Shalulile managed three league goals as well as two assists.

So far this season, he has scored seven PSL goals from 15 matches and made four assists.

“I give credit to my teammates and the technical team. I am just happy as it is my first time winning the award. This award means I must work harder and I want to thank everyone that voted for me,” Shalulile told the Sundowns website.

“To the supporters, it is unfortunate that they can’t join us at the stadium but I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart for always being there for us. We will keep on making them proud and we will try our level best to make sure that we win every game for them.”

Shalulile becomes the second Sundowns player to claim this award this season after Themba Zwane was also recognised for the October/November gong.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu coach McCarthy was named January/February Coach of the Month.

Since taking over at Usuthu in December 2020, McCarthy has led his team to fifth spot on the table from being mentioned as relegation candidates.

During the January/February considered timeframe, McCarthy guided AmaZulu in collecting 15 points out of a possible 24.

AmaZulu lost once in eight league matches during that period.

“Benni has built a solid, hard-working AmaZulu FC side that is fearless against any opposition in the league,” said the PSL in a statement.

“Since his arrival, he has created a good and harmonious spirit in his team and has motivated some of the players that were discarded by their previous clubs, to prove a point on the pitch. Having gone unbeaten in seven straight games is an impressive return for AmaZulu FC.”

The former Bafana Bafana star succeeded Swallows’ Brandon Truter who won the first two coaching awards of the season.